Home

Education

SSC CHSL 2022: Final Vacancies, Option-Cum-Preference Form Out At ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2022: Final Vacancies, Option-Cum-Preference Form Out At ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the option-cum-preference form for eligible candidates. The tab will remain active from July 22 to 27, as per the official notice.

SSC CHSL 2022 recruitment is being held to fill up a total of 3,242 posts.

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam: The final vacancies for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 have been announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). In addition to that, SSC has also issued option-cum-preference form for candidates ahead of the CHSL 2022 final result. Applicants can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in to know the complete vacancy details, including post-wise and category-wise distributions. As per the commission, SSC CHSL 2022 recruitment examination will fill up a total of 3,242 posts.

Trending Now

Along with the vacancy details, the Staff Selection Commission has also released an official notice regarding the option-cum-preference post for CHSL. As per the notice, the tab to opt for a preferred post in the CHSL recruitment 2022 will remain active on the official website of SSC from July 22 to 27.

You may like to read

The Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2022 Tier 1 (CHSLE-2022) was held in computer-based mode (CBT) from March 9 to March 21 at various exam centres across the country. The Tier 1 results were declared on May 19 this year. Later, the commission conducted the computer-based mode Tier 2 exam on June 26.

SSC CHSL Exam 2022: Official Notice

SSC notification read, “Before the declaration of final result, Option-cum-Preference(s) for post(s)/ department(s) are required to be submitted by those candidates who have appeared in Tier-II examination. Accordingly, all candidates, who have appeared in Tier-II, are advised to submit their Option-cum-Preference for post(s)/ department(s) for CHSLE-2022 through their respective ‘CANDIDATE LOGIN’ on the website of SSC (Headquarters).”

“Options can be revised only during the aforesaid period and the ones submitted at the last will be considered as final. One who fail to submit preferences by the deadline will not be given any further opportunity in any circumstances for submission of their Option-cum-Preference(s) and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection,” it added.

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam: Steps To Submit Preferences

Step 1: Visit ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Log in using your credentials.

Step 3: In the new tab, choose the preferred posts or departments as per SSC CHSL vacancies.

Step 4: After successfully selecting the preferences, save and submit the option-cum-preference form.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

For further related information, aspirants can visit the official website of SSC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES