SSC CHSL Result 2022 Latest News: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) will soon declare the final result for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination(Tier-I), 2021. As per reports, the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result will be declared on June 30, 2022. Once announced, candidates can download their results through the Commission's official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC has conducted Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2021 between May 24 to June 10, 2022. The examination was conducted at various centres. SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key was released on June 22. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key till June 27, 2022. To raise an objection, candidates need to pay Rs 100 per question/answer challenged.

SSC CHSL 2022: How to Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result Online?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “ SSC CHSL Result 2022 .”

.” Enter the login details such as roll number and password.

Your SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Staff Selection Commission.