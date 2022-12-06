SSC CHSL 2022 Notification To Be Out Shortly: Here’s How to Check Details on ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2022 Notification: The SSC CHSL 2022 notification was supposed to be released on November 5 but got postponed for almost a month. The SSC CHSL 2022 notification will include details like the vacancy, application fee and other important information.

To be eligible to apply for CHSL exam (tier 1), candidates should be aged between 18 and 27 years.

SSC CHSL 2022 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will on Tuesday release the notification for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022. Once the notification is out, the eligible candidates can check on the official website ssc.nic.in.

As per the official release, “F. No. HQ-PPI03/23/2022-PP-1 – Candidates are informed that the Notice of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 05.11.2022, is now rescheduled to be published on 06.12.2022.”

The SSC CHSL 2022 notification was supposed to be released on November 5 but got postponed for almost a month. The SSC CHSL 2022 notification will include details like the vacancy, application fee and other important information.

According to the original exam schedule, the SSC CHSL 2022 tier 1 exams will be held in February-March 2023. As the date of the notification is not out yet, the exam dates are likely to be postponed.

With the CHSL exam (tier 1), the SSC will fill up posts of Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator and the exact number of posts will be announced in the notification.

To be eligible to apply for CHSL exam (tier 1), candidates should be aged between 18 and 27 years. The candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation will be exempted from paying the fee.

SSC CHSL Notification 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website of SSC onssc.nic.in

On the homepage, look for latest news section

Click on the relevant link

The notification will be displayed on screen

Go through the details mentioned on it and download the notice for future reference