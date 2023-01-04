SSC CHSL 2022 Registration Ends Today on ssc.nic.in: Here’s How To Apply For 4500 Posts, Check Pay Scale

The candidates should note that the SSC CHSL 2022 application window will remain open till 11 PM on January 4.

SSC CHSL 2022 Registration Latest Update

SSC CHSL 2022 Registration 2022 Latest Update: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the Combined Higher Secondary Level, SSC CHSL 2022 registration on January 4, 2023. The candidates who are yet to apply for the SSC CHSL exam can visit the official website- ssc.nic.in and apply now. SSC CHSL 2022 application window will remain open till 11 PM on January 4.

According to the official schedule, the last date to make the online fee payment is January 5. The candidates should note that the application form for correction window will open from January 9 to January 10, till 11 pm. The SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022 is being held to fill up to 4,500 vacancies in various ministries, departments, and offices of the government of India and various constitutional bodies. These vacancies include posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO).

SSC CHSL 2022 Registration: Here’s How To Apply

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Select ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022’ and click on ’Apply’.

Register yourself by filling in basic details and then login using our credentials.

Fill the application form and provide the necessary details and documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Save the application for future reference.

According to the earlier notification, SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2023 will be held from February- March 2023 and the Commission will notify later about the schedule for SSLC CHSL Tier 2 exam 2023.

SSC CHSL 2022: Pay Scale

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs. 19,900-63,200)

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4(Rs. 25,500-81,100) and Level-5(Rs. 29,200-92,300)

Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Pay Level-4(Rs. 25,500-81,100).