Home

Education

SSC CHSL 2023: Commission Announces Application Date: Check Full Calendar at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2023: Commission Announces Application Date: Check Full Calendar at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2023 examination will be held online mode, except for the skill test.

The SSC CHSL applications will be open till June 8, 2023. The SSC CHSL 2023 exam will be held in July and August 2023.

SSC CHSL Latest Update: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced that the applications process for SSC CHSL will open from May 9 to June 8, 2023 at ssc.nic.in. The SSC CHSL applications will be open till June 8, 2023. The SSC CHSL 2023 exam will be held in July and August 2023. The SSC had earlier closed the application correction facility for the SSC CHSL 2022-23 form recently on January 10. Candidates could fill their SSC CHSL 2022 form up to January 4, 2023.

This time, the SSC CHSL 2023 examination will be held online mode, except for the skill test. The minimum educational criteria for SSC CHSL eligibility is class 12 pass out or in an equivalent examination from a recognized university or board. The SSC CHSL age limit is between 18 to 27 years. Notably, the SSC CHSL is recruiting candidates for various government departments.

SSC Calendar 2023: Here’s how to Download Calendar

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission(SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Tentative Annual Calendar of Examinations for the year 2023-24.”

A new PDF will open.

Scroll down the SSC Calendar PDF to check the examination date of various exams.

Save the pdf and download it for future reference.