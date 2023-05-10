Home

Education

SSC CHSL 2023 Registration Underway at ssc.nic.in; Check Schedule, Fee, Eligibility Here

SSC CHSL 2023 Registration Underway at ssc.nic.in; Check Schedule, Fee, Eligibility Here

SSC CHSL 2023 Registration Date: Candidates can fill up the SSC CHSL Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL 2023 Registration Underway at ssc.nic.in; Check Schedule, Fee, Eligibility Here

SSC CHSL 2023 Registration Date: The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. The Commission has already started the SSC CHSL registration process on May 9, 2023. Candidates can fill up the SSC CHSL Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The last date and time for the generation of offline Challan is June 11, 2023. There are approximately 1600 vacancies. However, the firm number of vacancies will be determined in due course. One can check the important dates, schedule, and other details here.

You may like to read

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2023 Schedule Here

Dates for submission of online applications 09-05-2023 to 08-06-2023

Last date and time for receipt of online applications 08-06-2023 (23:00)

Last date and time for making online fee payment 10-06-2023 (23:00)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan 11-06-2023 (23:00)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 12-06-2023

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges.: 14-06-2023 to 15-06-2023 (23:00)

Schedule of Tier-I (Computer Based Examination) Aug, 2023

Schedule of Tier-II (Computer Based Examination) To be notified later

SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

For Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ DEO Grade ‘A’ in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG), Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Ministry of Culture: 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent. For LDC/ JSA and DEO/ DEO Grade ‘A’ (except DEOs in Department/ Ministry mentioned at Para 8.1 above): Candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

SSC CHSL Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

SSC CHSL Notification PDF Direct Link

SSC CHSL Application Fee

Fee payable: Rs 100/- (Rs one hundred only).

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), ScheduledTribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

How to Apply Online?

Applications must be submitted in online mode only through the website of SSC Headquarter i.e. https://ssc.nic.in. Before submission of the online application, candidates must check throughPreview/ Print option that they have filled correct details in each field of the form.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.