SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021 for tier-II will be out on official website of the commission soon. Candidates must keep a tab on official website in case of any update on SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021. The SSC will release CHSL admit cards region-wise on its official websites. Notably, the SSC CHSL exam for tier-II will be conducted on February 14, 2021.

SSC CHSL admit card 2021: Check steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Admit Card’

Step 3: Click on the SSC regional website link

Step 4: Now, click on a link for downloading CHSL admit card

Step 5: Enter your registration details

Step 6: Submit the details

Step 7: Your SSC CHSL admit card 2021 will be displayed on your screen. Take a download for a future reference

Candidates should not forget to carry the SSC CHSL admit card 2021 to the exam centre or they may be denied entry. Further, carry along three passport size photos and a photo ID proof. “Candidates are advised to keep sufficient copies of the same photograph, which was uploaded in the online application form, with them till the completion of entire examination process to facilitate easy identification,” the official website said.