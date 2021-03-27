SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) the admit card for Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 (SSC CHSL Tier I 2021) online exam on the official website of SSC CR – ssc-cr.org. All those candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination can check their application status immediately by visiting the regional website of the commission. Also Read - SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021 For Tier-II to be RELEASED Soon | Check Latest Updates

SSC CHSL Exam is scheduled to be held from 12 April to 27 April 2021. However, the exam for the candidates who have opted for exam centres in West Bengal will be conducted from May 21-25, 2021. The candidates should carry SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2021 along with original ID proof. They are required to follow all the guidelines provided by the government for COVID-19.

Candidates, whose SSC CHSL application has been accepted, can view and download SSC CHSL admit card 2021 through the table given below:

Name of the Region Region-wise SSC CHSL Admit Card Link 2021 Region wise SSC CHSL Application Link 2021 SSC Websites SSC Central Region SSC CR CHSL Admit Card 2021 SSC CR CHSL Application Status 2021 http://www.ssc-cr.org/ SSC North Region SSC NR CHSL Admit Card 2021 SSC NR CHSL Application Status 2021 http://www.sscnr.net.in/ SSC Madhya Pradesh Region SSC MP Region CHSL Admit Card 2021 SSC MP Region CHSL Application Status 2021 http://www.sscmpr.org/ SSC North Western Region SSC NWR CHSL Admit Card 2021 SSC NWR CHSL Application Status 2021 http://www.sscnwr.org/ SSC Western Region SSC WR CHSL Admit Card 2021 SSC WR CHSL Application Status 2021 http://www.sscwr.net/ SSC Southern Region SSC SR CHSL Admit Card 2021 SSC SR CHSL Application Status 2021 http://www.sscsr.gov.in/ SSC Eastern Region SSC ER CHSL Admit Card 2021 SSC ER CHSL Application Status 2021 http://www.sscer.org/ SSC North Eastern Region SSC NER CHSL Admit Card 2021 SSC NER CHSL Application Status 2021 http://www.sscner.org.in/ SSC Kerala Karnataka Region SSC KKR CHSL Admit Card 2021 SSC KKR CHSL Application Status 2021 https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2020-21

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2020-21 is being conducted to fill 4,726 vacancies for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO). Online Application were invited from 06 November to 26 December, 2020.

SSC CHSL Exam Pattern

There will 100 questions of 200 marks on this pattern:

English Language – 25 Questions of 50 Marks

General Intelligence – 25 Questions of 50 Marks

General Awareness – 25 Questions of 50 Marks

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) – 25 Questions of 50 Marks

Time – 1 Hour/60 Minutes (80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)

Language of Question Paper – English & Hindi.

Candidates must note that there will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.