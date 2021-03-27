SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) the admit card for Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 (SSC CHSL Tier I 2021) online exam on the official website of SSC CR – ssc-cr.org. All those candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination can check their application status immediately by visiting the regional website of the commission. Also Read - SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021 For Tier-II to be RELEASED Soon | Check Latest Updates
SSC CHSL Exam is scheduled to be held from 12 April to 27 April 2021. However, the exam for the candidates who have opted for exam centres in West Bengal will be conducted from May 21-25, 2021. The candidates should carry SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2021 along with original ID proof. They are required to follow all the guidelines provided by the government for COVID-19. Also Read - Bihar SSC Mains Admit Card 2020 Released at bssc.bih.nic.in, CHECK HOW TO DOWNLOAD
Candidates, whose SSC CHSL application has been accepted, can view and download SSC CHSL admit card 2021 through the table given below: Also Read - SSC CHSL Admit Card 2018 Released at ssc.nic.in; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket
SSC CHSL Recruitment 2020-21
SSC CHSL Recruitment 2020-21 is being conducted to fill 4,726 vacancies for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO). Online Application were invited from 06 November to 26 December, 2020.
SSC CHSL Exam Pattern
There will 100 questions of 200 marks on this pattern:
English Language – 25 Questions of 50 Marks
General Intelligence – 25 Questions of 50 Marks
General Awareness – 25 Questions of 50 Marks
Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) – 25 Questions of 50 Marks
Time – 1 Hour/60 Minutes (80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)
Language of Question Paper – English & Hindi.
Candidates must note that there will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.