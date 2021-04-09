SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for SSC CHSL Tier I examination 2021. Candidates who have applied for SSC CHSL Exam 2021 can download their admit card by visiting the official website of SSC — ssc.nic.in and its regional websites. SSC CHSL Tier I Exam 2021 will be held from April 12 to April 27, 2021 across the country. Also Read - SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021 For Western Region Released at sscwr.net | How to Download, Direct Link Here

This exam (SSC CHSL Exam 2021) will include objective type questions. Questions will be asked from English Language, General Intelligent, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The paper will be made available in both English and Hindi medium.

Candidates can also directly download their SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the region-wise links below:

Candidates who clear SSC Tier I Examination 2021 will be called to appear in Tier II Exam, for which date and other details will be released after the declaration of Tier I result. Under this recruitment drive, 4,726 posts of Lower Divisional Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Shooting Assistant and Data Entry Operator will be filled through SSC CHSL Examination.

How to download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021: