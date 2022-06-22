SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022 Latest News: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has released the answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination(Tier-I), 2021, today June 22, 2022. Registered candidates can download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key from the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in. To access the answer key, a candidate needs to enter their registration login ID and password.Also Read - Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 325 Specialist Officer Posts at bankofbaroda.in| Check Salary Here

This year, the Commission has conducted Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2021 from May 24 to June 10, 2022. The examination was held at different centres all over the country. Below are the steps through which candidates can download their SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022.

How to Download SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “ Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet of CHSLE-2021 (Tier-I) “

“ A new PDF will open. Scroll the PDF and you will find a link.

Click on the link given in the PDF document.

Enter the login details such as roll number and password.

Your SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key and take a printout of it for future reference.

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022: How to Raise Objections?

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022: How to Raise Objections?

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key. Candidates can raise objections till June 27, 2022. To raise an objection, candidates need to pay Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared by Staff Selection Commission.