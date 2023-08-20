Home

Education

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023: How to Raise Objections on SSC CHSL Tier I Key? Check Last Date, Fee Per Question

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023: How to Raise Objections on SSC CHSL Tier I Key? Check Last Date, Fee Per Question

SSC CHSL Tier-I Answer Key 2023 has been released by State Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in. Check the last date to raise objections, and fee to be paid per question.

SSC Delhi Police final results out.

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023: The State Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys along with candidates’ Response Sheets(s) of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) – 2023 examination. Candidates, who are not satisfied with the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023, can raise objections, if any, against it. The last date to raise objections against the SSC CHSL answer key 2023 tier 1 is August 22, 2023. One can download the SSC CHSL Tier-1 Answer Key 2023 by logging into the official website – ssc.nic.in.

Trending Now

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 19.08.2023 (06.00 PM) to 22.08.2023 (06.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6.00 PM on 22.08.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” SSC in an official notification said.

This year, the Commission conducted the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination – 2023 Tier-I examination between August 2 to August 17, 2023, at different centres all over the country. Check important dates, how to download the answer key, the last date to raise objections, and other details here.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Answer Key 2023 Download Link

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023: Direct Link

SSC CHSL Tier I Answer Key 2023: How to Check at ssc.nic.in?

The candidates can login in the link provided above by using their registered login ID and password. They can also follow the steps given below to check and download the answer key.

Visit the official website of the State Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets(s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) – 2023-reg “ A new PDF document will appear on the screen. Click on the link that reads,” Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and for submission of representation.” Enter the login details such as application number and password. Your SSC CHSL answer key 2023 Tier 1 will be displayed on the screen. Raise objections accordingly. Now pay the objection fee.

The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit. For more details, visit the official website of State Selection Commission (SSC).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES