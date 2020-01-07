SSC CHSL Registration 2019: The registration process for Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary Level (SSC CHSL) exam 2019 will end on January 10, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to register, can apply on ssc.nic.in, which is the official website of the SSC.

Candidates should also note that they will have to pay a registration fees of Rs 100 by January 12. However, women candidates, those belonging to reserved categories and also ex-servicemen, are exempted from paying the application fees.

Steps to apply for SSC CHSL Exam 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘New User-Register Now’ under ‘Login’

Step 3: After registering, fill in all the information asked for and upload all required documents

Step 4: After entering the information, complete the registration process by paying application fees

Step 5: Download the application form and keep a copy for future use

Notably, application fees can be paid either through online mode or via challan. In the case of challan, it should be noted that the fees is to be paid by January 14.

The SSC CHSL tier I exam will tentatively be held from March 16 to March 27, 2020. The tier I exam will be a computer-based test (CBT). Those who qualify in Tier I will be called for tier II which will be a descriptive paper.