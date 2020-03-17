SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has, in the view of the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, issued special precautions for candidates who will be appearing for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 exam, which is starting from today. Also Read - Tom Hanks Health Update: Actor Gets Discharged, Wife Rita Wilson Continues to be Isolated After Coronavirus Detection

The exam will be conducted at various centres across the country till March 28. The guidelines issued by the SSC are as follows:

1. There will be no biometric registration of the candidates. However, the candidates' thumb impression will be taken mandatorily on the Commission copies and answer sheets.

2. Candidates will be allowed to bring their own masks, which they can wear, for the exam. They, however, will have to remove their masks for taking photographs at the Registration Desks. These photographs can be used by the Commission for verification during subsequent Tiers/stages of the exam.

3. Candidates can also bring their own hand sanitizer (small size) and water bottles (transparent/see-through).

4. Candidates will be allowed to bring their own ball pens, which, however, should have a transparent outer cover. Any other type of pen, which is translucent, will not be allowed.

5. Additionally, the SSC has also issued necessary instructions to its service provider for cleaning and sanitizing frequently used objects such as mouse, keyboards, tables, door handles, etc. before the start of each shift of examination in the larger interest of the candidates.

SSC CHSL is one of the biggest exams in the country and sees massive participation. On average, lakhs of registrations are made for the exam, which is held for majorly for 10+2 pass candidates. More than 13 lakh candidates had appeared for the SSC CHSL, which is a computer-based exam, in July 2019.