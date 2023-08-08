Home

SSC CHSL Final Tier 2 Result 2022 Declared: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download Score on ssc.nic.in

The SSC CHSL Final Tier 2 Results 2022 were prepared on the basis of candidates' performance in Tier-I and Tier 2 exams.

The SSC will release the marksheet of the shortlisted candidates on August 11.

The Staff Selection Commission released SSC CHSL Final Result 2022 on the official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates can now check their scores on the official site using their login credentials. The final results were prepared on the basis of candidates’ performance in Tier-I and Tier 2 exam. The results of Tier-exam I were released on May 19 and additional results were announced on June 3. Then the tier 2 exam was conducted in computed based mode on June 26.

The commission along with the results has also released the category wise Cut-off on percentage of error/ mistakes allowed in Typing Test for the post of LDC/JSA/JPA and DEO Grade A.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Final Result: When Will Marksheet Be Released?

The commission will release the marksheet of the shortlisted candidates on August 11 and it will be available on the official website from August 11 to September 10. Moreover, the Final Answer Keys will also be available on the website from August 11 to 25.

Result of Tier-I Exam Declared on May 19

The commission declared the result of Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 on May 19, 2023 and additional result of Tier I was also declared on June 2, 2023.

SSC CHSL Final Result 2022: How to Check Score

First log in to the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Then students need to click on SSC CHSL Final Result 2022 on home page.

After this, a new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Then you can download the page and keep a hard copy of the same.

