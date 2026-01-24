SSC CHSL Result 2025: SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result, direct link at ssc.gov.in soon; here’s how to check marks

Home

SSC CHSL Result 2025: SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result, direct link at ssc.gov.in soon; heres how to check marks

The Commission conducted the Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2025 from November 12 to November 30 at different centres all over the country.

SSC CHSL Result 2025 Tier 1 Result 2025 Release date LIVE: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to declare the SSC CHSL Tier 1 results 2025 anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination can access the SSC CHSL result 2025 at ssc.gov.in. To access the SSC CHSL tier 1 scorecard 2025, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number and password.

The Commission conducted the Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2025 from November 12 to November 30 at different centres all over the country. The Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) along with the Tentative Answer Key(s) are available, and the same can be accessed through the website of the Commission (i.e. https://ssc.gov.in).

The representations/ challenges against the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from December 8, 2025 (06:00 PM) to December 11, 2025 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs.50/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06:00 PM on December 11, 2025, will not be entertained under any circumstances. Further, representation/ challenges submitted in any other mode will not be entertained. Details of instructions to access the response Sheet/ Answer Key Challenge are annexed.

“Response Sheet(s)/Tentative Answer Keys will not be available after the above specified time limit,” SSC in its press release stated.

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission(SSC) at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the ‘result’ tab at the top of the homepage.

Now, look for the result link.

Enter the login details, such as registration number and password.

Search your roll number.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

