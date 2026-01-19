Home

Education

SSC CHSL Result 2025 Tier 1 Result 2025 at ssc.gov.in soon; heres how to check

SSC CHSL Result 2025 Tier 1 Result 2025 at ssc.gov.in soon; here’s how to check

Candidates can access the SSC CHSL Result 2025 at ssc.gov.in.

SSC CHSL Result 2025 Tier 1 Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to announce the SSC CHSL Tier 1 results 2025 anytime soon. Once released, candidates can access the SSC CHSL Result 2025 at ssc.gov.in. To access the SSC CHSL tier 1 scorecard 2025, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number and password.

The Commission conducted the SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination on November 30, 2025. The candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key from December 8 to December 11, 2025.

“The representations/ challenges against the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 08.12.2025 (06:00 PM) to 11.12.2025 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs.50/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06:00 PM on 11.12.2025 will not be entertained under any circumstances. Further, representation/ challenges submitted in any other mode will not be entertained. Details of instructions to access response Sheet/ Answer Key Challenge are annexed,” reads the official statement.

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission(SSC) at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the ‘result’ tab at the top of the homepage.

Now, look for the result link.

Enter the login details.

Look up their roll number.

For future use, download the SSC CHSL result PDF.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.