SSC CHSL Result 2025 Tier 1 Result 2025: How to download scorecard at ssc.gov.in

Eligible candidates can download the SSC CHSL Result 2025 by visiting the official website ssc.gov.in.

SSC CHSL Result 2025 Tier 1 Result 2025: How to download scorecard at ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL Result 2025 Tier 1 Result 2025 update: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the SSC CHSL Tier 1 results 2025 soon on the official website of the Commission. Eligible candidates can download the SSC CHSL Result 2025 by visiting the official website ssc.gov.in. A candidate must enter his/her registration number and password to download the scorecard.

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the tier-1 of the combined higher secondary(10+2) level examination 2025 from November 12 to December 30, 2025 at various centres across the country. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till December 11, 2025.

