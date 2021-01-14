The Staff Selection Commission is likely to release SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 result tomorrow, January 15, 2021, according to the latest updates. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in. The answer key for the same was released on November 6, 2020. Also Read - SSC JE Final Result 2018 Announced At ssc.nic.in, Direct Link And Other Details Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 result link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to check the result.

Step 4: Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The computer-based examination for SSC CHSL 2019 Tier I was conducted by the Commission from March 17 to March 19, 2020, and again from October 12 to October 26, 2020, for leftover candidates.

The candidates who will qualify the Tier I exam will have to appear for the Tier II exam. The Tier II exam would be conducted by the Commission on February 14, 2021.

Out of the total vacancies, 1,269 vacancies are for LDC/ JSA, 3,598 vacancies were released for PA/SA and 26 vacancies were released for DEO. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of SSC.