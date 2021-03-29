SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit cards for the SSC Combined High Secondary (10+2) Level Exam 2021 on the official website, at ssc-cr.org. Candidates appearing for SSC CHSL 2021 must note that admit cards are currently available for Central Region only. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2021 will be held from 12 April 2021 to 27 April 2021 at centres across the country. Also Read - SSC GD Constable 2021 Notification Likely To Be Out tomorrow At ssc.nic.in | Check Details Here

The SSC CHSL 2021 exam is being conducted to fill a total of 4726 vacancies, according to reports. To download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2021 admit card, candidates need to login using their registration number or roll number. Also Read - SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2021: List of Shortlisted Candidates Released at ssc.nic.in | Direct LINK Here

“Candidates should note that while sitting in the examination, he/she must have an original photo ID which has the same date of birth as it is printed in the admission certificate. If the date of birth is not mentioned in the original photo identity card, then the candidate must have an additional original certificate as proof of their date of birth,” SSC said in an official notice. Also Read - SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2021: List of Shortlisted Candidates to be Released Today at ssc.nic.in | How to Check

“If the date of birth mentioned in the original photo identity card/certificate brought as a proof of admission certificate and date of birth does not match, then the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.”

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website of SSC Central Region – ssc-cr.org Click on “STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION – 2020 (TIER- I) TO BE HELD FROM 12/04/2021 TO 26/04/2021” Login to the portal using your registration number/roll number and other credentials as asked Click on Login Your SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card will be displayed on the screen, download and take a print out for future reference.

NOTE: Avoid downloading multiple copies of the admit card. In case multiple duplicates are made, SSC may block the candidate from downloading admit cards in the future.