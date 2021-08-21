SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2020-2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates Response Sheet (s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL), 2020 (Tier-I) on its website. Candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2020-21 can download subject-wise SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key by visiting the official website — ssc.nic.in.Also Read - SSC CGL 2019 Marks Likely To Be Out Today At ssc.nic.in| Direct LINK And Steps To Check Result Here

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2020-21 was held on 12, 13, 15, 16, & 19th April, 2021 and 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11 & 12th August, 2021 at different centres all over the country. The candidates can download Response Sheet along with the Tentative Answer Keys through the official website. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the easy steps to download the response sheet and answer keys. The candidates may log in as per the procedure mentioned through the link provided below.

How to Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2020-2021?

Visit the official website of SSC — ssc.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet (s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I).’

A PDF file will open.

Candidates are required to click on the link given in the PDF.

You will be redirected to the login page.

Select the name of the exam you appeared for.

A login page will appear.

Enter your roll number, password and then click on the login button.

The response sheet along with answer keys will be displayed on the screen.

Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2020-2021and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2020-2021

Candidates can download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2020-2021 till 25 August 6 PM. If a candidate has any doubt against the answer keys, they may raise objection/representation through online mode on payment of Rs 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6 PM on 25.08.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates may also take a printout of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.