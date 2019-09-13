SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2018 on its official website ssc.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to maintain calm in case the official website is down due to heavy traffic, they may check results later.

The SSC CHSL Tier I was conducted from July 1 to July across India.

Over 29 lakh candidates had registered, while 13 .17 lakh candidates had appeared for the SSC CHSL exam.

As per the vacancy-positions released by SSC in March this year, there are a total of 5789 vacancies to be filled through SSC CHSL 2018 exam.

Follow the steps below to check your SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, i.e, ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the results link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the CHSL tab and enter your login details. Click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Your result will be on your screen. Download and take a print out of the same.