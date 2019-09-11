SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019: The result of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 examinations are expected to be announced today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to be patient as the website may take time to load due to heavy internet traffic.

Follow the steps below to check your SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, i.e, ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the results link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the CHSL tab and enter your login details. Click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Your result will be on your screen. Download and take a print out of the same.

The SSC had earlier issued a notice saying the SSC CHSL 2018-19 result will be released on September 11. Over 29 lakh candidates had registered, while 13 .17 lakh candidates had appeared for the SSC CHSL exam, which was conducted from July 1 to 11.