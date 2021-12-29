SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region on Wednesday issued the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card on its official website. The SSC CHSL will be conducted on January 8, 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam can download their SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card from the official website, ssc-cr.org. The SSC will soon release the CHSL admit cards region-wise on its official websitesAlso Read - APPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Executive Officer, Other Posts on psc.ap.gov.in | Check Eligibility, Vacancy Details Here

Here are the steps to download SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit card

Visit the SSC website based on your region.

Click on the respective link to download the admit card ‘ STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) PAPER-II EXAM. 2020 TO BE HELD ON 09/01/2022’.

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the login details such as Registration Number, Roll Number.

Your SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit card will appear on the screen.

Save, Download the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card.

Take a printout of the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit card for future reference.

Click Here to Download SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card 2021

The SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam will be conducted offline. The recruitment exam will be one hour long. Candidates will have to write an essay of 200-250 words and a letter/application of approximately 150-200 words. The minimum qualifying mark in SSC CHSL Tier-II is 33 per cent. Candidates should mandatorily carry their admit cards, along with 2 passport size photos and a photo ID proof to the exam centre.