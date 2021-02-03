SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2019 Admit Card Released: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CHSL Admit Card for Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) Tier 2 examination 2021. The SSC CHSL exam will be held on February 14. Candidates can download the admit card through the website – ssc.nic.in. Also Read - SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Result Released At ssc.nic.in, Check NOW

The SSC will release CHSL admit cards region-wise on its official websites. The recruitment exam will be one hour long. Candidates will have to write an essay of 200-250 words and a letter/application of approximately 150-200 words. The minimum qualifying marks in SSC CHSL Tier-II is 33 per cent.

Here are the steps to download SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2019:

Step 1: Visit the SSC website based on your region

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Your Admit Card will be on your screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out.

Candidates should mandatorily carry their admit cards, along with three passport size photos and a photo ID proof to the exam centre.

“Candidates are advised to keep sufficient copies of the same photograph, which was uploaded in the online application form, with them till the completion of the entire examination process to facilitate easy identification,” the official website said.