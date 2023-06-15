Home

Education

SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam 2022 on June 26; Know How to Download Hall Ticket at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam 2022 on June 26; Know How to Download Hall Ticket at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam Date 2022: Eligible candidates can download the SSC CHSL Tier-2 Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD PET/PST admit card to candidates short listed for PET/ PST of CAPFs will be issued by the CRPF. Candidates can visit rect.crpf.gov.in for more details.

SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam Date 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit card for the SSC CHSL tier -2 examination. As per several media reports, the SSC CHSL Tier-2 Admit Card 2022 has been released. Eligible candidates can download the SSC CHSL Tier-2 Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in.

This year, the Commission will conduct the SSC CHSL tier-2 examination on June 26. To access the admit card, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number and date of birth. In this article, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the hall ticket.

You may like to read

How to Download SSC CHSL Tier-2 Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the result link on the webpage.

Once found, enter the login details such as registration number and date of birth.

Click on the submit option.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

SSC CHSL Tier-2 Admit Card 2022: Check Exam Day Guidelines

Students must have an original photo identity card with the same date of birth as the one printed on their hall ticket.

If the candidate’s date of birth is not shown on the original photo official identity card, they must present an additional government original certificate as proof of their date of birth. For more details, visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.