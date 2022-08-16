SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2021 (Tier I) today, August 16, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2021 and the question paper from the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the answer key.Also Read - GAIL Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1.38 Lakh Per Month, Apply For 282 Non-Executive Posts at gailonline.com

How to Download SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official site of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 (Tier-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys – reg.”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Click on the link given in the PDF.

Enter the login details such as Roll number (as per Admission Certificate) and password.

Now click on submit option.

Your SSC CHSL Tier 1 Final answer key 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

It is to be noted that SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2021 was declared on August 4, 2022. "The candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys alongwith respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month only i.e. from 16.08.2022 (18:00 Hrs) to 15.09.2022 (18:00 Hrs)," reads the official notification. For more details, visit SSC's official site.