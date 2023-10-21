Home

SSC CHSL Tier-II Exam 2023 on Nov 2; Check Admit Card, List of Documents to Carry to Test Centre

SSC CHSL Tier-II Exam 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Tier II Examination on November 2, 2023. All those candidates who are planning to appear for the examination can check and download the SSC CHSL Tier-II admit card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in or by visiting the official website of North Western Region Chandigarh at sscnwr.org.

SSC CHSL Tier-II Exam 2023 – Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates should note that while sitting in the examination, they must have an original photo identity card which has the same date of birth as it is printed on the entry certificate. If the date of birth is not given in the original photo official identity card, then the candidate must have an additional government original certificate as proof of their date of birth. If the date of birth mentioned in the original photo identity card/official certificate issued as proof of admission certificate and the date of birth does not match, then the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination. In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the hall ticket. Follow the steps given below:

SSC CHSL Tier-2 Admit Card 2023(Download Link)

SSC CHSL Tier-2 Admit Card 2023 – How to Check?

Visit the official website – sscnwr.org. Click on this link, “STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION – 2023 (TIER- II) TO BE HELD ON 02/11/2023.” You will be directed to a new webpage. Enter the login credentials such as Registered ID/Roll No and Date of Birth. Your SSC CHSL Tier-II Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam 2023: Type Of Certificate Allowed

Date ​​of Birth Certificate” Issued By Municipal Corporation.

Matriculation Mark Sheet With Date Of Birth

Matriculation “passing Certificate” With “Date ​​of Birth”

Intermediate “Marks Sheet” With Date Of Birth

Govt. Issued “Date ​​of Birth Certificate”

Govt. Issued “Caste Certificate” With Date Of Birth

Domicile Certificate: With Date Of Birth”

Any Other Educational Arks Sheet With Date Of Birth

SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam 2023: Type Of Certificate Not Allowed

Affidavit certificate with the date of birth.

Ration card etc.

For more details, check the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

