SSC CHSL Tier II Final Answer Key 2022 OUT; Deets Inside

Candidates who took the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam Tier II 2022 can check and download the scorecards along with the final answer key from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL Tier II answer key out.

The Staff Selection Commission has released the final answer key and marks of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2022, Tier-II. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website at ssc.nic.in. The students can also check their individual marks from August 11 to September 10 by logging in to the Commission’s website through their registered ID and password.

Official Notification

Going by the official notification, in order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, the Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) of Tier-II of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 on the official website of the Commission.

This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from August 11 at 4 PM to August 25 at 4 PM. Candidates are also advised to take a printout of their respective final answer keys along with their respective question papers as well as scorecard as they will not be available after the above-specified time limit.

Additionally, the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates have also been shared on the commission’s official website i.e. ssc.nic.in.

How to download CHSL Tier II final answer key 2023

In order to download the final answer key for the CHSL Tier II examination, aspirants need to take the following steps :

Step 1

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2

As you reach the homepage, click on CHSL Tier-II final answer key notification

Step 3

Click on the link available to check the CHSL 2022 marks

Step 4

Put in your registered ID and password

Step 5

Check out the marks, and download the page

Step 6

Take a printout for future reference

The SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 examination took place on June 26 and the final result was announced on August 7.

