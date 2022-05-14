SSC CHSL Tier II Results 2020 Latest Update: The Staff Selection Commission on Saturday declared SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020. And now, the candidates who had appeared for the Tier II exam, can check the score on the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in. The SSC CHSL Tier II examination was conducted on January 9, 2022.Also Read - SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022 Registration Process Begins at ssc.nic.in| Check Last Date, Other Details Here

"Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in "Tier-I + Tier-II", a total of 28,133 (Twenty-Eight Thousand One Hundred Thirty-Three) candidates have qualified (provisionally) for DEST/Typing Test," the official notice stated.

As per the official notice from the SSC, the Combined Higher Secondary Level Result for Tier I was announced on October 27, 2021, which was later revised and declared on January 3, 2022. Around 45480 candidates had qualified for Tier II examination which was conducted on January 9, 2022.

The candidates must note that those who will qualify the Tier II written examination are eligible to appear for DEST/Typing Test.

The DEST/Typing Test will be held on July 1, 2022 and the detailed schedule will be available on the official websites.

SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020: Here’s how to check score

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘latest news’ section, click on the link for ‘ Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2020 (Tier-II): Declaration of the Result for shortlisting the candidates to appear in DEST/Typing Test’.

Step 3: A new window will open up.

Step 4: Result will be visible in form of a PDF document.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

As the results are now declared, the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on May 20, 2022, and will be available on the website till June 10, 2022.