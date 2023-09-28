Top Recommended Stories

SSC CHSLE Tier 1 Result 2023 Out; Check Direct Link, Category-Wise Cut-Off List Here

SSC CHSLE result 2023 can be downloaded by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Updated: September 28, 2023 9:01 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

SSC CHSLE Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the competitive examination can check the SSC CHSLE result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.”Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys of Tier-I Examination have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. Final answer keys have been used for evaluation,” reads the official statement.

As per the Para 17.1 of the Notice of the examination, minimum qualifying marks in Tier-I of the Examination are as follows:

  • (i) UR: 30%
  • (ii) OBC/ EWS: 25%
  • (iii) All other categories: 20%

The Category wise cut-off marks and the number of candidates short- listed for appearing in the Tier-II Examination are as follows:

SSC CHSLE Tier 1 Result 2023: List I- For LDC/JSA

CategoryCut-off MarksCandidates Available
UR153.911422890
SC136.411663290
ST124.525921450
OBC152.269535405
EWS151.097822536
ESM102.47651878
OH132.44172245
HH94.08797199
VH132.21752265
PwDOthers115.2786537
Total —17495

*In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above386- SC, 58- ST, 4495- OBC, 2536- EWS, 01- ESM, 53- OH, 06- HH, 85- VH and 01- PwD-Others category candidates are qualifying at UR cut-off.

SSC CHSLE Tier 1 Result 2023: List II- For DEO (CAG & DCA)

CategoryCut-off MarksCandidates Available
UR169.92585342
SC157.67965165
OBC169.92585247
Total ———754

Along with the result,  the commission has released a category-wise cut-off list. The Tier-II of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2023 is tentatively scheduled on November 2, 2023.


SSC CHSLE Tier 1 Result 2023(Download Link)

SSC CHSLE Tier 1 Result 2023: How to Check Cut-Off?

  • Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2023- Declaration of Result of Tier-I for short-listing candidates to appear in Tier-II.”
  • A new PDF document will appear on the screen.
  • Check the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Marks and Final Answer Keys of the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.nic.in shortly. Candidates are advised to check the website of the Commission regularly for change in the schedule, if any.

