SSC CHSLE Tier 1 Result 2023 Out; Check Direct Link, Category-Wise Cut-Off List Here

SSC CHSLE result 2023 can be downloaded by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSLE Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the competitive examination can check the SSC CHSLE result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.”Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys of Tier-I Examination have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. Final answer keys have been used for evaluation,” reads the official statement.

As per the Para 17.1 of the Notice of the examination, minimum qualifying marks in Tier-I of the Examination are as follows:

(i) UR: 30%

(ii) OBC/ EWS: 25%

(iii) All other categories: 20%

The Category wise cut-off marks and the number of candidates short- listed for appearing in the Tier-II Examination are as follows:

SSC CHSLE Tier 1 Result 2023: List I- For LDC/JSA

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates Available UR 153.91142 2890 SC 136.41166 3290 ST 124.52592 1450 OBC 152.26953 5405 EWS 151.09782 2536 ESM 102.47651 878 OH 132.44172 245 HH 94.08797 199 VH 132.21752 265 PwDOthers 115.27865 37 Total — 17495

*In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above386- SC, 58- ST, 4495- OBC, 2536- EWS, 01- ESM, 53- OH, 06- HH, 85- VH and 01- PwD-Others category candidates are qualifying at UR cut-off.

SSC CHSLE Tier 1 Result 2023: List II- For DEO (CAG & DCA)

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates Available UR 169.92585 342 SC 157.67965 165 OBC 169.92585 247 Total ——— 754

Along with the result, the commission has released a category-wise cut-off list. The Tier-II of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2023 is tentatively scheduled on November 2, 2023.

SSC CHSLE Tier 1 Result 2023: How to Check Cut-Off?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2023- Declaration of Result of Tier-I for short-listing candidates to appear in Tier-II.”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Check the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Marks and Final Answer Keys of the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.nic.in shortly. Candidates are advised to check the website of the Commission regularly for change in the schedule, if any.

