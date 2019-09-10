SSC CISF PET, PST results 2018: The Staff Selection Commission on Monday declared the results for Physical Endurance Test, Physical Standard Test for the recruitment examinations for the post of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The recruitment exam for PET, PST was held from July 22 to July 31, 2019.

SSC CISF PET, PST results 2018: Here is how to check scores:

Step 1: Go on the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf file, containing the name and roll number of the selected candidates, will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Applicants must note that they get a salary up to Rs 92,300 if selected.

Further, around 2,32,500 candidates applied for the CPO jobs.