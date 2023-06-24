Home

SSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Tier 1 Application Status Out At ssc.nic.in; Check Steps To View

SSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Candidates can now check the released application status for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam in 2023 on the official website- ssc.nic.in.

Candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth to view the application status.

The application status for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 2023 exam has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates who have completed the registration process can now verify the status of their SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2023 application by visiting the official website, ssc.nic.in. In order to verify their application status, candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth. The SSC CGL Tier 1 examination is scheduled to take place between July 14 and July 27. The release of the admit card is expected soon on the official website by the Commission. Candidates must keep visiting the SSC website for more details.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2023 Examination Format:-

The SSC CGL examination consists of multiple stages. The Tier 1 exam is conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and carries a total of 200 marks. It comprises four sections, namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and General Awareness. It is followed by a written exam and a skills test. A candidate will only be selected for the SSC CGL vacancy if they manage to clear all stages of the exam.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2023: How To Check The Application Status

Access the official website by visiting ssc.nic.in.

Proceed by selecting the SSC CGL section on the homepage and click on it.

Locate the link for the application status and click on it.

Fill in the mandatory information, such as your registration number and date of birth.

Select the “Check Status” button to verify and check the application status.

After entering the required details, candidates can submit the information, and their application status will be displayed on the screen. The SSC CGL status will indicate whether the application has been accepted, rejected, or is under scrutiny.

It is essential for candidates to check their application status to ensure that their candidature has been successfully submitted and is accepted by the commission. The release of the application status gives candidates a sense of clarity and direction, allowing them to focus on their preparation and plan accordingly. Aspirants who successfully clear the application stage can now gear up for the next phase of the examination.

