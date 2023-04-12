SSC Constable GD 2023: PET/PST Admit Card To Be Released Soon on ssc.nic.in

Home

The SSC GD exam was held from January 10 to February 13, 2023 and the answer key was available from February 18 to 25, 2023. This SSC GD Recruitment drive is to fill 50,187 vacancies.

SSC GD PET/PST admit card to candidates short listed for PET/ PST of CAPFs will be issued by the CRPF. Candidates can visit rect.crpf.gov.in for more details.

SSC Constable GD 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the SSC GD PET/PST admit card and the candidates can download it on ssc.nic.in. The SSC had on April 8 announced result of the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination or SSC GD results. Now, the selected candidates will appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

SSC GD PET/PST Admit Card: Here’s How To Download

Go to ssc.nic.in.

On the home page, open the admit card tab.

Now, select the website of your region.

Go to that website and look for SSC Constable GD admit card 2023 for PET/PST.

Login by entering the asked details.

View and download your call letter or admit card.

