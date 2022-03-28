SSC Constable GD Answer Key 2021: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) on Monday released the final answer key of the Constable (GD) examination, 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the Answer Key from the official website, ssc.nic.in. Also Read - RBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: Registration For 9 Posts Begins at rbi.org.in| Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

The answer key has been released for CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles examination (paper-I) 2021. Along with the answer key, the Commission has released the question paper too.

SSC Constable GD Answer Key 2021: Click Here to Download

Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) alongwith Question Paper(s) of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021”

A new webpage will open.

Enter the credentials such as Roll number ( As per Admission Certificate), and password.

Your SSC Constable GD Final Answer Key 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

As per the official notification, the Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of the Constable (GD) inCAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination (Paper-I), 2021 on March 25, 2022. Note, the facility to download the answer key will be available till April 26, 2022.