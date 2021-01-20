SSC Constable GD Exam 2018 Final Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing the final result of the SSC GD Constable Exam today, January 20. Results will be out for Constable (GD) in CAPF, NIA and SSF. Also Read - SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Result Released At ssc.nic.in, Check NOW

The result will also be released for Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018. One can visit the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in to check SSC GD Constable Exam Result 2019. Also Read - SSC JE Final Result 2018 Announced At ssc.nic.in, Direct Link And Other Details Here

The announcement on result comes after medical examination for SSC GD Constable, which was conducted by SSC from January 9 to February 13, 2020. Also Read - SSC CGL Staff Selection Commission Tier 1 Results Announced | All You Need to Know

The Commission had declared the result of the written examination on June 20, 2019. The PET / PST was held from August 13 to September 23, 2019. The result for the same was released on December 17, 2019.

As many as 5, 35,169 candidates were shortlisted to take the PET/PST, out of which 3,83,860 candidates appeared for the examination and 1,75,370 candidates qualified the test.

SSC GD Constable Final Result: Follow the below steps to download

Step 1: G to the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 link available

Step3: A new window will open. Candidates can check their results.

Step 4: Download the SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 and take its print out for further need.

As many as 1.75 lakh candidates had appeared for the medical examination. SSC aims to fill as many as 60,210 vacant posts through this recruitment drive. Candidates will be recruited to the posts of constables.

As per the recruitment criteria set by the Commission, of the total, 50,699 male and 9,511 female posts are to be filled. Candidates must visit the official website of SSC for more information.