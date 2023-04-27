Home

SSC Constable GD Result 2022: Individual Marks to Release Shortly at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

SSC Constable GD Result 2022 Latest Update: The registered candidates can check the SSC Constable GD Result 2022 Marks by visiting the Commission's official website at — ssc.nic.in.

SSC Constable GD Result 2022 Latest Update: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates who have appeared for the SSC GD Constable 2022 examination. The registered candidates can check the SSC Constable GD Result 2022 Marks by visiting the Commission’s official website at — . This year, the Commission conducted the Computer Based Examination in r/o Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB Examination, 2022 between January 10 to February 13.

The facility to check the marks will be available till May 12, 2023. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration number and Registered Password and click on the Result/ Marks tab on the candidate

dashboard. Over 30 lakh candidates have appeared in the SSC GD examination from various regions across the country. To recall aspirants, SSC Constable GD Result 2022 was declared on April 8, 2023.

How to Download/View SSC Constable GD Result 2022 Marks?

Visit the SSC’s official website at .

Now, visit the ‘Result’ section on the homepage.

Click on the designated result link that reads, “Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022– Marks of Qualifying-Non-Qualifying candidates.”

Enter the login credentials if required such as SSC registration/application number and password.

Submit the required credentials and your marks will be displayed on the screen.

Download SSC Constable GD Result 2022 Marks. Download the pdf and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates who passed the SSC GD constable examination will now be required to take the physical standard test, medical examination, and document verification. Those who pass all of the selection rounds will be hired for the positions. Candidates are advised to track the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the latest updates.

