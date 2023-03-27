Home

SSC Constable GD Result 2023 LIVE: Commission Likely To Release Result Soon At ssc.nic.in | Details Here

The SSC has not yet disclosed the date of the results. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 50187 vacancies.

SSC CGL Application Form: The candidates need to know that the minimum qualification to take SSC CGL is graduation or those who are currently in the final year of their college can also apply.

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission is likely to release SSC Constable GD Result 2022 soon. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the result. Soon after the formal announcement of the SCC Constable GD Result 2023, the same will be available on the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in.

To recall, the computer-based test was held between January 10 and February 13, 2023. Between February 18 and February 25, 2023, candidates had access to the answer key. The SSC has not yet disclosed the date of the results. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 50187 vacancies.

SSC GD result 2023: Know how to check result

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Constable GD Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 50187 vacancies. The number of vacancies for the GD Constable recruitment class of 2022 has been updated by the commission from 24369 previously.

After the computer-based examination, CAPFs will schedule and conduct the physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), detailed medical examination (DME), and review medical examination (RME).

SSC GD Exam Recruitment

Every year the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) offers a golden opportunity to millions of aspirants across India by conducting an SSC GD recruitment drive for hiring new entrants for the posts of Constables (General Duty) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR) from various States/ Union Territories across India.

The recruitment process for the SSC GD Constable exam consists of Computer-Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Candidates who are interested to apply for the SSC Constable (GD) exam 2022 are required to visit the SSC official website of SSC (ssc.nic.in) for online registration of the competitive exam. Or, candidates should ‘click here to apply’ link provided at (www.ssc.nic.in>Apply>GD-Constable).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.