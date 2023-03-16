Home

Want to Work as Consultant? SSC is Hiring. Check Vacancy, Last Date, Eligibility Criteria Here

SSC Consultants Recruitment 2023: Staff Selection Commission(SSC) Northern Region is hiring. A total of 6 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

SSC Consultants Recruitment 2023: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) Northern Region has invited applications from retired Officers for engagement as Consultants purely on a contract basis. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.The last date to submit the application form is March 27, 2023. A total of 6 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

SSC Consultants Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Last date to apply: March 27, 2023

SSC Consultants Vacancy

Name of post and number of vacancy here

Legal Consultant: 1 post

Finance and Account Consultant: 1 post

Recruitment and Office Consultant: 4 posts

SSC Consultants Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification here

Legal Consultant: Retired Govt. Employee of ASO/SO/US level having at least three years’ experience in the aforesaid functions/of aforesaid work. Preference will be given to such retired govt. employees who hold Graduate Degree in Law.

SSC Consultants Selection Process

Candidates meeting the conditions shall be empanelled on the basis of criteria like experience, qualification, etc. Interviews will be conducted for short-listed applicants. For more details, go through the detailed notification shared below.

SSC Consultants Recruitment Job Notification PDF- Direct Link

How to Apply For SSC Consultants Jobs 2023?

“Application as per format enclosed(Annexure-II) may be sent to Under Secretary(III), Staff Selection Commission, Northern Region, 5th Floor, Block No-12, CCO Complex Lodhi Road, New Delhi -110003 or email to rd-nr@ssc.nic.in,” reads the official notification. The Commission reserves the right to cancel and not to proceed in the matter for engagement of Consultants at any stage without giving any reason, whatsoever. For more details, visit the official website of SSC.

