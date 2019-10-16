SSC CPO 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released the official notification for the Open Competitive Computer Based Examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in CISF on its official website.

Interested candidates can apply for the Central Police Organisation (CPO) Exam 2019-20 at ssc.nic.in. Note that the last date for online application is today, i.e., October 16.

Here are some of the important dates for SSC CPO Exam 2019-20:

1. The notification for the SSC CPO exam was released on September 17, 2019.

2. The deadline for the online application is October 16, 2019.

3. The deadline for payment of fees online or offline through Challan is October 18, 2019.

4. SSC CPO Tier-I Admit Card will be released on November 2019.

5. SSC CPO Paper-I Exam begins on December 11, 2019, and ends on December 13, 2019.

Note that the final list of candidates who are selected in the recruitment drive must serve wherever they are posted in India.