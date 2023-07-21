Home

Education

SSC CPO Recruitment 2023: Notification To Release Tomorrow On ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO Recruitment 2023: Notification To Release Tomorrow On ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO Recruitment 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will release the notification for SSC CPO 2023 tomorrow, July 22. Candidates applying for the Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs can visit the official website at ssc.nic.in to know more.

The last date to apply for the SSC CPO SI exam 2023 is August 13.

SSC CPO Recruitment 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a short notice regarding the release of SSC CPO Notification. SSC will release the CPO SI exam 2023 notification tomorrow, July 22. People who want to register themselves for the SSC CPO SI posts can visit the official website- ssc.nic.in and submit their application. Candidates should keep in mind that the last date to apply for the exam is August 13. The SSC SCO SI exam is scheduled from October 3 to October 6 in online mode. The recruitment exam aims to fill a total of 4,000 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The commission will also start the MTS recruitment 2023 applications for the post of Sub Inspector (Executive and GD) on the same date. Graduates above the age of 20 years are considered to be eligible for the post.

Trending Now

SSC CPO Notification 2023: Salary

The SSC CPO Sub Inspector’s pay ranges from Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400 (Pay level 6) in the Delhi Police and CAPF. Candidates will also be given extra perks and benefits in addition to a basic wage.

You may like to read

SSC CPO Notification 2023: Selection Process

Sub-Inspector (Executive) selection in Delhi police and Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs will be on the basis of four stages- Paper 1, Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), Paper 2, and Document verification. The Physical Endurance Test (PET) includes running, long jump, high jump, and shot put each with specified parameters for successful completion. Candidates who pass these stages will get selected for the post.

SSC CPO Notification 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: To be eligible for the SSC CPO SI 2023 exam, candidates must be between 20 and 28 years of age.

Educational qualification: Candidates must hold a graduation degree in any disciple from a recognised university.

Physical Eligibility: For male candidates, the minimum height requirement is 165 cm and for female applicants it is 157 cm. Chest measurements should be at least 81 cm for males and 76 cm for females.

Additionally, Male applicants who are applying for Sub Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police should carry a valid Driving License for LMV (motorcycle and car).

For latest updates and information, aspirants are advised to check the official SSC website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES