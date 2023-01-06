SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2022, Question Paper Out at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2022 at ssc.nic.in: Candidates can download the SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2022 at ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) today, January 06, 2023. Candidates can download the SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. “In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to upload the Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission on 06.01.2023,” SSC in an official notification said.

The Commission has already declared the result of the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) on December 27, 2022. To access the final answer key, a candidate needs to enter his/her roll number(As per Admission Certificate) and password.

How to Download SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in .

. Look for the link that reads, “Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s): Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I), 2022.”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Click on the link given in the PDF document.

Enter the login credentials such as the Roll Number(As per Admission Certificate) and password.

Your SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 06.01.2023 (04:00 PM) to 21.01.2023 (04:00 PM),” SSC in an official notification added. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).