SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) is hiring candidates to apply for the posts of Sub Inspector under Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). However, the last date to apply online is tomorrow, August 30, 2022. Therefore, eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in and fill up the application form before the deadline ends. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4300 posts will be filled. Candidates can check the important dates, selection process and other details here.
NOTE: The last date for the submission of the online application form is August 30, 2022.
SSC CPO Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
- Dates for submission of online applications: August 10 to August 30, 2022
- Last date and time for receipt of online applications: August 30
- Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: August 30
- Last date and time for making online fee payment: August 31, 2022
- Last date for payment through Challan (during Working hours of Bank): August 31
- Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges: September 01, 2022
- Schedule of Computer Based Examination: November, 2022
SSC CPO Vacancy Details
Check the Post name and number of vacancy
- Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male: 228 posts
- Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female: 112 posts
- Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs BSF: 353 posts
- Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs CISF: 86 posts
- Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs CRPF: 3112 posts
- Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs ITBP: 191 posts
- Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs SSB: 218 posts
Age Limit For SSC CPO Posts
- Age Limit: 20 to 25 years of age.
Candidates can check the education qualification, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection procedure and other details below.
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Educational Qualification for all posts is Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent. Candidates who have not yet acquired but will acquire the educational qualification, and produce documentary evidence from the Board/University in support thereof, as on 30.08.2022 will also be eligible.
Selection Process
To know more about the education qualification, selection procedure, and other details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.
Application Fee
- Fee Payable: Rs 100
- Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM): Exempted from paying fees.
Mode of Payment
- Fee can be paid through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit, or Debit cards or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Applications received without the prescribed fee shall not be considered and summarily rejected. No representation against such rejection will be entertained.
How to Apply Online For SSC CPO Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in till August 30, 2022.