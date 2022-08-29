SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) is hiring candidates to apply for the posts of Sub Inspector under Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). However, the last date to apply online is tomorrow, August 30, 2022. Therefore, eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in and fill up the application form before the deadline ends. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4300 posts will be filled. Candidates can check the important dates, selection process and other details here.Also Read - LIVE NEET UG 2022: NTA to Release NEET Answer Key by Aug 30 at neet.nta.nic.in| Check Details Here

NOTE: The last date for the submission of the online application form is August 30, 2022.

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications: August 10 to August 30, 2022

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: August 30

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: August 30

Last date and time for making online fee payment: August 31, 2022

Last date for payment through Challan (during Working hours of Bank): August 31

Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges: September 01, 2022

Schedule of Computer Based Examination: November, 2022

SSC CPO Vacancy Details

Check the Post name and number of vacancy

Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male: 228 posts

Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female: 112 posts

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs BSF: 353 posts

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs CISF: 86 posts

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs CRPF: 3112 posts

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs ITBP: 191 posts

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs SSB: 218 posts

Age Limit For SSC CPO Posts

Age Limit: 20 to 25 years of age.

Candidates can check the education qualification, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection procedure and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Educational Qualification for all posts is Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent. Candidates who have not yet acquired but will acquire the educational qualification, and produce documentary evidence from the Board/University in support thereof, as on 30.08.2022 will also be eligible.

Selection Process

To know more about the education qualification, selection procedure, and other details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.

Download Link: SSC CPO Recruitment Notification 2022

Application Fee

Fee Payable : Rs 100

: Rs 100 Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM): Exempted from paying fees.

Mode of Payment

Fee can be paid through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit, or Debit cards or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Applications received without the prescribed fee shall not be considered and summarily rejected. No representation against such rejection will be entertained.

How to Apply Online For SSC CPO Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in till August 30, 2022.