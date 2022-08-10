SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will begin the application process for the post of Sub Inspector (SI) Executive under Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) under Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) from today, August 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The last date to submit the SSC CPO application form is August 30, 2022. The Commission will also release a detailed SSC CPO Recruitment notification PDF today. Candidates can check the important dates, educational qualifications, age limit, application fee, and other details here.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Likely to be Released by Aug 14 at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Tentative Result Date, Other Details Here

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

SSC CPO 2022 Notification to release on: 10 August 2022 SSC CPO 2022 Registration begins: 10 August 2022 SSC CPO 2022 Registration ends: 30 August 2022 SSC CPO Paper 1 Date: November 2022 SSC CPO Result Date 2022: to be announced

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

As per reports, a total of 554 vacant posts will be filled.

SSC CPO 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: To apply for the posts, a candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University. For more details, candidates check the education qualification from the detailed notification. (once published on the website).

SSC CPO Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of five processes.

Paper I – Online Exam Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test(PET) Paper -II Descriptive Type Test Detailed Medical Examination (DME) Document Verification

SSC CPO Age Limit

To apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 20-25 years of age.

How to Apply For SSC CPO Recruitment?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in from today August 10, 2022.