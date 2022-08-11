SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Sub Inspector under Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The registration process has started on Wednesday, August 10. The last date for the submission of the online application form is August 30, 2022. A total of 4300 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates and other details here.Also Read - Agniveer Recruitment Rally For Female Candidates to Begin From Nov 1. Read Here

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications: August 10 to August 30, 2022

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: August 30

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: August 30

Last date and time for making online fee payment: August 31, 2022

Last date for payment through Challan (during Working hours of Bank): August 31

Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges: September 01, 2022

Schedule of Computer Based Examination: November, 2022

SSC CPO Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male: 228 posts Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female: 112 posts Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs BSF: 353 posts Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs CISF: 86 posts Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs CRPF: 3112 Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs ITBP: 191 Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs SSB: 218

SSC CPO Salary

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: The post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35,400-Rs.1,12,400/-) and is classified as Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial. Sub-Inspector (Executive) – (Male/Female) in Delhi Police: The post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35,400-Rs.1,12,400/-) and is classified as Group ‘C’ by Delhi Police.

SSC CPO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Educational Qualification for all posts is Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent. Candidates who have not yet acquired but will acquire the educational qualification, and produce documentary evidence from the Board/University in support thereof, as on 30.08.2022 will also be eligible. Also Read - LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Graduates Can Apply For 80 Posts; Register Now at lichousing.com

SSC CPO Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, selection procedure, and other details from the detailed notification given below. Also Read - GAIL Recruitment 2022: Register For 282 Non-Executive Posts at gailonline.com; Applications Begins August 16

SSC CPO Age Limit

In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 20 to 25 years of age.

SSC CPO Application Fee

A candidate must pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying fees.

Fee can be paid through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit, or Debit cards or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in till August 30, 2022. Before submission of the online application, candidates must check that they have filled correct details in each field of the form.