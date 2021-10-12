SSC Recruitment 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday has announced the final number of vacancies for SSC Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019. The total number of vacancies for SI in Delhi police- male is 132. There are 79 vacancies for SI in Delhi Police females as per the latest notification. The candidates must note that there are 2534 vacancies for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs.Also Read - Arrested Pakistan Terrorist Mohammad Ashraf Sought Help To Register Ration Card In His Name, Say Locals

Out of the 2534 vacancies, 1072 vacancies are for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and 611 is for Border Security Force (BSF).

There are 61 vacancies for ITBP, 692 for CISF and 998 for Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB).

Candidates can check the detailed vacancy-breakup on the official website- ssc.nic.in

SSC has released the Detailed Option Form (DOF) for the candidates to mark their preference in services as per their order of preferences.

The candidates must also note that will have to mention their order of preference for SSC Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF), Sub-Inspector in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) and Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

