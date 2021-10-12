SSC Recruitment 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday has announced the final number of vacancies for SSC Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019. The total number of vacancies for SI in Delhi police- male is 132. There are 79 vacancies for SI in Delhi Police females as per the latest notification. The candidates must note that there are 2534 vacancies for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs.Also Read - Arrested Pakistan Terrorist Mohammad Ashraf Sought Help To Register Ration Card In His Name, Say Locals
- Out of the 2534 vacancies, 1072 vacancies are for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and 611 is for Border Security Force (BSF).
- There are 61 vacancies for ITBP, 692 for CISF and 998 for Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB).
- Candidates can check the detailed vacancy-breakup on the official website- ssc.nic.in
- SSC has released the Detailed Option Form (DOF) for the candidates to mark their preference in services as per their order of preferences.
- The candidates must also note that will have to mention their order of preference for SSC Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF), Sub-Inspector in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) and Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
SSC has already declared the results of its PET/PST 2020 exam. The candidates who have been shortlisted will now appear for the paper II exam. A total of 5,572 candidates have cleared the Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).