SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday declared the SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Result. The result has been released for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs. The Commission has conducted the exam on November 8, 2021. Those candidates who have appeared for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Paper 2 Exam, can download the SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Result from the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in. Note, the Commission has released the list of both selected male and female candidates.
SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Result: How to Download
- Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.
- Click on the ‘Result’ section available on the homepage.
- Go to the ‘CAPF’ Section.
- Now click on the link that reads, ‘‘Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 – List of candidates qualified in Paper-II for appearing in Medical Examination (Female)’ or ‘Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 – List of candidates qualified in Paper-II for appearing in Medical Examination (Male)” option.
- A new pdf will open. Scroll the PDF to find your name.
- Save, Download SSC CPO Paper 2 Result.
- Take a print-out of the pdf for future reference.
Alternatively, candidates can also download the SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Result from the direct link given below.
Click Here to Download SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Result for female candidates
Click Here to Download SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Result for male candidates
Note, the qualified candidates will have to appear for Medical Exam.