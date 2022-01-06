SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday declared the SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Result. The result has been released for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs. The Commission has conducted the exam on November 8, 2021. Those candidates who have appeared for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Paper 2 Exam, can download the SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Result from the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in. Note, the Commission has released the list of both selected male and female candidates.Also Read - GATE Admit Card 2022 to Release on Jan 7 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in | Download Via Direct Link Given Here

SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Result: How to Download Also Read - HPU Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 274 Posts on recruitment.hpushimla.in | Registration Begins Tomorrow

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in. Click on the ‘Result’ section available on the homepage. Go to the ‘CAPF’ Section. Now click on the link that reads, ‘‘Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 – List of candidates qualified in Paper-II for appearing in Medical Examination (Female)’ or ‘Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 – List of candidates qualified in Paper-II for appearing in Medical Examination (Male)” option. A new pdf will open. Scroll the PDF to find your name. Save, Download SSC CPO Paper 2 Result. Take a print-out of the pdf for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can also download the SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Result from the direct link given below. Also Read - AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022: Apply For Professor, Other Posts on aiimsjodhpur.edu.in Before This Date

Click Here to Download SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Result for female candidates

Click Here to Download SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Result for male candidates

Note, the qualified candidates will have to appear for Medical Exam.