SSC CR Head Constable Admit Card 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CR Head Constable Admit Card 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the recruitment examination can download the SSC Head Constable Hall Ticket 2022 by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Central Region (CR) at ssc-cr.org. The exam will be held between October 10 to October 20, 2022. It is to be noted that the candidate who opted their exam centre within Uttar Pradesh and Bihar State will be able to download their hall ticket.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps, and a direct link to check the hall ticket.

Direct Link: Download SSC Head Constable Admit Card 2022

How to Download SSC Head Constable Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) Central Region at ssc-cr.org.

) Central Region at On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR HEAD CONSTABLE (MINISTERIAL) IN DELHI POLICE EXAMINATION, 2022 TO BE HELD FROM 10/10/2022 TO 20/10/2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the search option.

Your SSC Head Constable Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region.