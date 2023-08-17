Home

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Final Result 2022 Out At ssc.nic.in

According to the SSC, a total of 14,228 shortlisted candidates had appeared in the Medical Examination for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2022.

SSC Delhi Police final results out.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final results of the recruitment examination for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Candidates who took the examination can check their results at the Staff Selection Commission’s official website at ssc.nic.in. According to SSC’s official notification, around 281 female and 3,995 male candidates have qualified for the appointment. They can check their detailed marks of selected and non-selected candidates between August 28 to September 9 on the SSC’s official website. Candidates should check the official website on a regular basis for the latest updates.

The official notification stated that there are a few aspirants whose candidatures have been kept as provisional but are also included in the select list. The concerned departments will check the eligibility of such candidates thoroughly at the time of nomination and make a decision thereafter.

The official notification also said, “If a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any correspondence from the Commission or the concerned User Department within a period of 6 months after declaration of result, he/ she must bring this to the notice of the User Department immediately thereafter.”

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Final Result 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1

Go to the Staff Selection Commission’s official website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2

Find the result link for SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI final results 2022 and click on it.

Step 3

Next, the result will be displayed on the screen in the form of a PDF file.

Step 4

Check your name on the list.

Step 5

Finally, download the SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Final Result 2022, and take a printout for future reference.

Earlier, between June 14 and July 3 this year, CAPF had conducted the Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination.

Furthermore, you can also directly check the final result for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces here.

