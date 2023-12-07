Home

SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023 Released: Step-by-Step Guide to Access and Check

SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023 can be downloaded by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has released the provisional answer key along with the response sheet for the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2023. Candidates can check and download the SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The candidates can download the SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023 by using their examination roll number and password.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key – Objection Dates Here

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the SSC Delhi Police Constable Provisional Answer Key 2023 between December 6 to December 9, 2023. To raise objections, they must pay Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. “Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 06.12.2023 (06:00 PM) to 09.12.2023 (06:00 PM) on payment of INR 100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 09.12.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the official notification.

Based on the grievances and objections raised by the candidates, the Commission will publish the final answer key. Later, the final results will be published based on the final answer key pdf. The candidates can take a printout of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023: Step-by-Step Guide to Check

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission(SSC) at ssc.nic.in .

. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2023: Uploading of Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) along with Tentative Answer Keys.”

Click on the link given in the pdf document. Enter the login details such as examination roll number and password.

Your SSC Delhi Constable Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

For more details, check the official website of Staff Selection Commission(SSC).

For more details, check the official website of Staff Selection Commission(SSC).