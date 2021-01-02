SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys of the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2020 on its official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website and tally their answers with the answer key.

In case of discrepancy, students can also raise objections against particular answer.

“The candidates’ Response Sheet(s) along with the tentative Answer Keys are now available on the link given below. The candidates may log in through the link provided below by using their Examination Roll No. and Password,” the official notice said.

“Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from 31.12.2020 (06:00 PM) to 07.01.2021 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 07.01.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances.”

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam 2020: Steps to check answer key and raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says “Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2020: Uploading of candidates’ Response Sheet(s) along with tentative Answer Keys”

Step 3: A pdf file will open on your screen

Step 4: Look for “Link for candidate’s response sheet along with tentative Answer Keys and submission of representation”

Step 5: You will be asked your roll number and password

Step 6: You can also submit a representation in respect of the tentative answer keys if any

Step 7: Press submit

Direct Link for accessing SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam 2020 answer key